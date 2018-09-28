UK Weather Forecast: A fine, sunny start to the weekend for most. Rain for parts of Scotland.

Tonight:A dry and largely clear night for most, with temperatures falling low enough to give a widespread frost by dawn. Cloudier across western Scotland, with rain arriving by morning.

Saturday:Another fine day for England and Wales with long sunny spells. Cloudier and windy in elsewhere, with rain moving southeastwards across Scotland and reaching Northern Ireland by evening.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Showers in north and east Sunday, these wintry over Scottish mountains. Dry with sunny spells elsewhere. Largely fine Monday, but rain reaches the northwest later, and clears southeastwards during Tuesday.