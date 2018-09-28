Democrats walk out ahead of Senate Committee vote on Brett Kavanaugh

Several Democratic Judiciary Committee members have walked out of a hearing on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to Supreme Court judge. The walkout comes following emotional testimonies from Mr Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who is "100 percent" certain he assaulted her during a party in high school. The Democrats left the proceedings as Republican Chuck Grassley stated: "There is simply no reason to deny Judge Kavanaugh a seat on the supreme court".

Senator Richard Blumenthal was among the Democratic senators who walked out

Emotions ran high on Capitol Hill as angry anti-Kavanaugh protesters were arrested and escorted out of a Senate office building. Led away in plastic handcuffs they chanted "we won't be silenced".

The Committee is set to vote on Friday on whether to recommend Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate. The final confirmation vote will take place next week. In an early indication of how the outcome could swing, Mr Kavanaugh gained a key vote of support from a committee Republican, Arizona's Jeff Flake. Women frustrated with Mr Flake's stance later cornered him over his support for Mr Kavanaugh. Begging him to change his mind on the Kavanaugh vote one woman said: "Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me." During the proceedings a top Democrat accused the committee of becoming an "arm of the Trump White House". Denouncing the Republicans' handling of the proceedings Patrick Leahy said it "feels like Alice in Wonderland".