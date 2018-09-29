Budapest ‘cheapest city for cultural breaks’ for UK holidaymakers

Budapest is the cheapest cultural break destination for UK tourists, according to a new report. Holidaymakers planning a last-minute trip crammed with arts and entertainment could save hundreds of pounds by choosing the Hungarian capital, Post Office Travel Money said. Analysis of ticket prices for six cultural attractions at 16 foreign European cities found that Budapest costs the least for UK visitors.

The research took into account entrance costs for a museum, art gallery, heritage attraction, dance show, opera and classical concert. In Budapest, the total price of £60 includes visits to the Hungarian National Museum (£5), National Gallery (£5) and a performance of Beethoven at Bela Bartok National Concert Hall (£13). The low cost of culture in Warsaw (£92) and Prague (£99) means the top three cheapest destinations are all eastern European capitals. Overall prices in all three cities were less than a third of those in Madrid, the most expensive city surveyed at £330. Expensive attractions in the Spanish capital include opera Only The Sound Remains at Teatro Real (£166) and Nutcracker by the Spanish National Dance Company (£122).

