Comics and magicians to perform for Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations

The Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday is to be celebrated with a fundraising performance by some of Britain’s leading comics and magicians.

Charles is expected to be in the London Palladium audience for the night of stand-up and illusions featuring Rowan Atkinson, Bill Bailey and Omid Djalili, in aid of the Prince’s Trust.

We Are Most Amused and Amazed, will reunite comedians Armstrong and Miller as hosts of the two-hour ITV event, which will be recorded on October 22 and screened at a later date.