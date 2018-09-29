Conservative ministers' private data revealed by security flaw in party conference app

The Conservative Party's official conference app appears to have a major security flaw that allows people to access the private data of attendees including Cabinet ministers.

The app allowed anyone to log in simply by using their email address and once logged in, information including mobile phone numbers could be be accessed.

Guardian Columnist Dawn Foster, was one of the first to spot the flaw, tweeted: “The Tory conference app allows you to login as other people and view their contact details just with their email address, no emailed security links, and post comments as them."