Elon Musk to step down as Tesla chairman and pay $20 million fine in settling fraud lawsuit

Elon Musk will step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine in a deal to settle charges brought against him this week.

US securities regulators filed a complaint alleging the Tesla chief executive made “false and misleading statements” about plans to take the company private in August.

In the complaint filed on Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said that Musk falsely claimed funding was secured to take the company private at $420 per share.

The complaint states he settled on $420 “because he had recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny'.”