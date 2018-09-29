Jobs warning as Toyota says no-deal Brexit could stall UK car production

The UK head of Toyota has warned the company might have to halt car production for “months” in the case of a no-deal Brexit, potentially putting jobs at risk.

Marvin Cooke, the firm’s managing director, said that the impact of any border delays in the “unprecedented” scenario would be hugely damaging for a firm that sources parts from all across Europe and ships them to Britain for assembly.

Toyota employs some 3,000 in the UK at two sites, the main vehicle assembly plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire, and an engine site in north Wales.

It is the latest car manufacturer to warn of the impact of a hard Brexit on the sector, following Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and Honda.

Mr Cook told BBC News: “If we crash out of the EU and just one supplier part is missing, we will not be able to produce cars during that time.

“We cannot predict if the impact of a hard Brexit would be hours, days, weeks or months, so we cannot predict whether or not such interruptions would continue for just a few hours, days or months.

“In the past, of there has been a minor problem with a vehicle or at the (Channel) Tunnel, we can overcome it, it’s a minor impact. This is unprecedented, totally unknown.”

Toyota announced in February that Burnaston would build its latest version of the Auris model.

It unveiled plans to invest £240 million in the plant in March 2017.