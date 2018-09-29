Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies aged 76

Singer Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane has died at the age of 76. Balin, a patron of the 1960s San Francisco Sound, both as founder and lead singer of Jefferson Airplane and co-owner of the club where the group and other Bay Area bands performed, died on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, on the way to the hospital, spokesman Ryan Romenesko said. The cause of death was not immediately available. The dark-eyed, baby-faced Balin was an ex-folk musician who formed Jefferson Airplane in 1965 and within two years was at the heart of a nationwide wave that briefly rivalled the Beatles’ influence and even helped inspire the Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album. Jefferson Airplane was the breakout act among such San Francisco-based artists as the Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin, many of whom played early shows at the Matrix, a ballroom Balin helped run and for which Jefferson Airplane served as house band. The San Francisco Sound was a psychedelic blend of blues, folk, rock and jazz, and the musical expression of the emerging hippie lifestyle. Balin himself was known for his yearning tenor on the ballads Today and It’s No Secret, and on the political anthem Volunteers. In the mid-1970s, when Jefferson Airplane regrouped as the more mainstream Jefferson Starship, Balin sang lead on such hits as Miracles, which he co-wrote, With Your Love and Count On Me. He later had solo success with Hearts and Atlanta Lady.

Marty Balin, from left, Grace Slick, Spencer Dryden, Paul Kantner, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady in their Pacific Heights, San Francisco apartment Credit: AP

Jefferson Airplane was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996, but Balin would long have mixed feelings. Pride in the band’s achievements was shadowed by its eventual break-up and by Balin’s acknowledged jealousy of Grace Slick, the other lead vocalist. Slick joined the group in the fall of 1966, soon before Jefferson Airplane recorded its landmark second album, Surrealistic Pillow. One of rock’s most charismatic singers and performers, she displaced Balin as the perceived leader, on stage and on Jefferson Airplane’s best known songs, Somebody To Love and White Rabbit. “Every time I did something, it was always Grace Slick and Jefferson Airplane and Grace Slick and the Starship,” he told Relix magazine in 1993. “Even if it was my voice. I’ve even done songs of mine on my own and people come up to me and say, ‘I’m surprised you do that song. I always thought it was Grace’s.’ For a while that hurt my feelings, but there’s nothing I can do about it.” Balin was married twice, most recently to Susan Joy Finkelstein, and had three children. He had been in showbusiness well before Jefferson Airplane.

