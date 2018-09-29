Memorial service to mark 165 years since shipwreck in which 350 people died

A special memorial service is to be held to mark the 165th anniversary of one of the UK’s worst-ever shipwrecks which claimed 350 lives. The Annie Jane was carrying about 450 emigrants from Liverpool to Montreal in Canada when it ran onto rocks off the island of Vatersay in the Outer Hebrides in a fierce storm and broke up on September 28, 1853. In total, 350 men, women and children fleeing poverty and famine died, though the death toll could have been higher because the names of children were not recorded in the ship’s manifest in those days. The island struggled to deal with the tragedy and the bodies of those who died were said to have been “packed like herrings in a barrel” and dumped into two unmarked, mass graves in the dunes behind a beach.

Reverend Dr Lindsay Schluter will lead the service along with a Roman Catholic priest Credit: Church of Scotland/PA

A special memorial service will be held on Sunday in Vatersay to remember those who died. Reverend Dr Lindsay Schluter, minister of Barra and South Uist Church of Scotland congregations, will lead the ceremony along with Barra Roman Catholic priest Father John Paul Mackinnon. She said: “Circumstances at the time of the disaster meant that the deceased were not afforded the dignity of a funeral service and formal committal. “The recent publication of a book on this disaster has brought awareness of this to people’s minds and there is a desire to do now what was not done then.” The Annie Jane, a three-masted wooden merchant ship carrying an overheavy cargo of iron, made an earlier attempt to cross the Atlantic but turned back because of bad weather and was on her second run when she ran into severe difficulty.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.