Police appeal for information about cyclist who disappeared a year ago

Police have issued CCTV images of a cyclist one year on from his disappearance as they appeal for information about the case. Tony Parsons, 64, was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel cycling towards Tyndrum in the Stirling Council area at 11.30pm on Friday September 29 last year. The grandfather, from Tillicoultry in Clackmannanshire, had travelled to Fort William by train with his bicycle earlier that day. He arrived at the station at about 4.10pm and began cycling southbound on the A82, passing Claymore filling station at Glencoe Village shortly after 6pm.

He was last seen at 11.30pm, where he left on his bike and continued his cycle south towards Tyndrum. Police have released CCTV footage of Mr Parsons passing the Claymore filling station in the hope of jogging people’s memories and urged anyone with information to contact them. Chief Inspector Drew Sinclair, local area commander for Clackmannanshire, said: “Tony has not been seen again since this time and his bike has never been traced. “It has been an agonising year for his family, who have had to get through Christmas, New Year, birthdays and anniversaries without answers about where their husband, dad and grandfather is.

Tony Parsons on his bicycle in Fort William Credit: Police Scotland/PA

“Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time and I want to thank the local communities for their co-operation and support throughout our enquiries. “However, we continue to ask anyone with information which may be able to help, no matter how small it seems, to contact us as soon as possible as it could be key to tracing Tony.” Mr Parsons is described as white, 5ft 9ins, stocky, with short greying hair, a moustache and wearing glasses. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his upper right arm and a tattoo of an eagle on his left. When last seen he was wearing a red waterproof jacket, a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-vis vest, fingerless gloves with beige combat trousers and walking boots. He was also wearing a silver and grey cycling helmet, carrying a silver and blue rucksack and riding a yellow-framed bike with black handlebars.

Tony Parsons has not been seen for a year Credit: Police Scotland/PA