Police clash with Catalan separatists in Barcelona

Police beat Catalan separatists with batons in Barcelona on Saturday after they gathered to protest against a march by Spanish police demanding better pay.

Pro-independence groups organised a Holi Festival in Sant Jaume square so a demonstration in support of National Police and Guardia Civil couldn't take place.

Local Catalan forces charged the separatist demonstrators after they threw powder paint into the air as part of the Holi festival. Police used batons to push back the oncoming separatists and keep apart the opposing groups.