Schools must feature anti-racist messages across the curriculum, MSP says

The need for anti-racist education in schools is becoming more urgent than ever, teachers’ leaders have insisted. EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan argued the rise of the far-right in politics made challenging prejudice an “important task” for all educators. He spoke out as teachers and lecturers from across Scotland headed for Glasgow to take part in a special event to discuss what they can do to combat racism through education. Labour’s Anas Sarwar, chair of Holyrood’s Cross Party Group on Tackling Islamophobia, will use his speech at the event to call for anti-racism education to be embedded across the school curriculum. The MSP, who has spoken out about the racist abuse he has received, also wants changes to teacher training, to make equality a more mainstream issue and for more heads and deputy heads to come from ethnic backgrounds. He will also argue that social media platforms need to do more to tackle racist comments online, to prevent children from viewing these on their sites.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Sarwar said: “Across Scotland, there are major challenges facing society with everyday racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and more. “I warmly welcome the new guidance from the EIS on combating anti-Muslim prejudice in our schools and the recognition of the need to embed anti-racist education across the curriculum. “Education is rightly seen as the vehicle to break the cycle of poverty, but it is also the vehicle to defeat prejudice and hate. Teaching a child can help educate and change a family, and it can educate and change a community.” He added: “I falsely believed that the fight for equality in all its forms would be won by itself with time. “I don’t believe that any more. Sadly, it seems the principles of equality, solidarity and unity are losing. “It feels like we live in a time where division, anger and hate is now politically fashionable. We – a collective we – have to stand up, speak out and challenge that. The fight against all forms of hatred, prejudice and bigotry is a fight for all of us.”

