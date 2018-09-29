Scottish charity donates £20,000 to help Indonesia earthquake survivors

A Scottish charity is sending £20,000 for emergency aid to help survivors of the deadly tsunami in Indonesia.

More than 380 people are now dead, hundreds have been injured and many homes, businesses and local services have been destroyed after an earthquake triggered the giant wave.

Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) is in contact with its sister agency, Caritas Indonesia, who are responding on the ground.

SCIAF’s director Alistair Dutton said: “I’m deeply concerned to see the news of deaths, injuries and destruction following the terrible tsunami which has hit Palu city in Indonesia.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and are now left to pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives.

“We in SCIAF have already released £20,000 and are contacting our partner, Caritas Indonesia, to determine what more we can do to help.”