Sexual health services at ‘breaking point’

Access to sexual health and HIV services has been dramatically reduced following changes to the funding and organisation of the services, health leaders have warned.

The British Association of Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) and the British HIV Association (BHIVA) said surveys of their members show the sector is at “breaking point”.

The majority (92%) of respondents to a survey of BASHH members said they were worried, or extremely worried, about the future delivery of sexual health care in England.

More than half (54%) reported decreases in the overall level of service access to patients over the past year, with a further 16% saying that access had significantly decreased.

A parallel poll of members of BHIVA found more than three quarters (76%) felt that care delivered to patients in their HIV service had worsened.

And they warned that with Public Health England (PHE) data showing a 13% increase in attendance of sexual health services between 2013 and 2017, budgetary pressure means that this demand cannot always be met, with more patients now either turned away or redirected to other parts of the health system.