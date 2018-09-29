Thousands attend pro-choice abortion march in Dublin

Thousands of people have taken part in a pro-choice march calling for the swift implementation of abortion services in Ireland. There was celebratory tone to the annual March for Choice as demonstrators made their way through Dublin’s main thoroughfares on Saturday afternoon. It was the first march since the electorate voted overwhelmingly in favour of liberalising Ireland’s strict abortion laws. Abortion Rights Campaign spokeswoman Linda Kavanagh said some supporters were seeing each other for the first time since canvassing for the referendum earlier this year.

Ms Kavanagh said: “It’s a big deal for us all to be together… no one understands the emotions that we all went through. “People really dug deep and really bared their souls, and now we’re all together again and we’re on the other side. It is fantastic.” Ms Kavanagh said they had overcome the first major hurdle in their abortion access fight but the “war” was not over, as they were now fighting for abortion access on the entire island of Ireland. “We’re an all-Ireland campaign,” Ms Kavanagh said. “Northern Ireland has made great strides this year, as have we. They are now able to get free abortions in England, Wales but they are still having to travel for an abortion. No one knows it better than us how stigmatising that is.”

The annual March for Choice in Dublin. Credit: PA