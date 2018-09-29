Two British women killed in Oman car crash

Two British women have been killed in a car crash in Oman.

A third Briton, a man, is said to be in hospital after being injured in the crash, which is believed to have happened on Thursday on the south coast of Salalah, close to the border with Yemen.

Police in the Middle East suggested that "the driver's deviation from the track" caused the crash.

Officers are investigating whether or not the driver had a licence.

Oman's Ministry of Tourism said: "It is with deep regret that the Ministry of Tourism has learned of the accident that took place near the Haffa market in Salalah, which affected three British citizens and resulted into the death of two ladies, while a gentleman was injured and is in stable condition.

"The ministry would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of the two victims of this tragic and painful accident, and it wishes the injured a speedy recovery and a safe return to his home country.

"The ministry is liaising closely with all relevant authorities in order to provide assistance whenever needed."

The identity of the victims, and how long they have been in Oman for, is not yet known.