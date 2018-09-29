What the papers say – September 29

A mixed bag of news makes the front pages on Saturday – from a Facebook security breach to concerns over bullying at UK universities.

The Daily Mail leads on the Facebook cyber attack, reporting that at least 50 million users had had their accounts hacked by criminals.

The paper describes it as the social media firm’s “latest PR disaster”, and says hackers took advantage of a security flaw to take control of profiles.

The Guardian carries an investigation into academics being accused of bullying students at Britain’s universities, and reports that the findings have prompted concerns over a “culture of harassment and intimidation” at leading institutions.