What will the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh entail?

Here, we take a look at what a reopened FBI investigation would and would not do:

The Senate Judiciary Committee requested that the White House ask the FBI to conduct the supplemental investigation, which will be “limited to current credible allegations” and must be done by October 5.

US president Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to reopen Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s background investigation after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

What is the FBI’s role?

The FBI conducts background checks for federal nominees but the agency does not make judgments on the credibility or significance of allegations.

Investigators compile information about the nominee’s past and then provide findings to the agency that requested the background check — in this case, the White House.

The information would then be added to the nominee’s background file, which is available to senators.

Typically, background investigations do not go back decades, as will be needed in Mr Kavanaugh’s case because the allegations are about things said to have happened during his teenage years.

Could the FBI investigation bring clarity to what happened?

Perhaps. The FBI has wide discretion in determining the scope of the investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has questioned Mr Kavanaugh and one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, and other potential witnesses have submitted sworn statements.

But FBI agents could interview the other accusers and witnesses and gather additional evidence or details.

Mr Kavanaugh’s high school friend, Mark Judge, who Ms Ford says was in the room when a drunken Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, said on Friday that he would cooperate with any law enforcement agency that would “confidentially investigate” sexual misconduct allegations against him and Mr Kavanaugh.

Both men have vehemently denied any allegation of misconduct.

A lawyer for PJ Smyth, another person whom Ms Ford said was in the house when she was attacked, said his client was “happy to cooperate fully with this FBI investigation”.