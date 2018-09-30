Family speaks of shock over death of mother and daughter in village stabbing

The family of a mother and daughter who died in a stabbing in a quiet village said they are “too shocked” to comprehend their loss.

Margaret Harris, who is in her 70s, and her daughter Sharon, aged in her 50s, died at their home in Hadlow, Kent, on Saturday.

Police had been called by paramedics to a house in Carpenters Lane just after 7.40am.

Margaret’s husband David, also in his 70s, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after also being stabbed.

Jack Ralph, of Carpenters Lane, Hadlow, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The 28-year-old will appear in court on Monday.

Margaret Harris' sister said the family were "shocked" and had not "come to terms" with what happened.

Doris Pope said it was a “relief” to learn a suspect was due to appear in court accused of the attack.

Neighbours described the incident as “truly horrific” and something which had “rocked” the “quiet and friendly” village near Tonbridge.

Many spoke fondly of the older couple’s love for their motorhome which they would often be seen tending to on the driveway in preparation for trips away.