Theresa May proposes post-Brexit Festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Theresa May has unveiled plans for a post-Brexit Festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The festival, inspired by the 1851 Great Exhibition and the 1951 Festival of Britain, is scheduled to take place in 2022, the year of the next general election.

The prime minister said the festival would "showcase what makes our country great", saying: "We want to capture that spirit for a new generation, celebrate our nation's diversity and talent, and mark this moment of national renewal with a once-in-a-generation celebration."

The Government hopes the festival will help bring billions of pounds of investment into post-Brexit Britain.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, the announcement drew plenty of tongue-in-cheek responses on social media.

Many people on Twitter painted a grim picture of what they expected the festival to look like.