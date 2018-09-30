Hammond leads Tory attack on Boris Johnson, saying ‘I don’t expect him to be PM’

Philip Hammond has launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, saying he does not expect the former foreign secretary to become prime minister. After a day in which Theresa May and senior Tories lined up to heap criticism on her most high-profile critic, the Chancellor launched his own attack on his former Cabinet colleague. Asked by the Daily Mail whether Mr Johnson could become prime minister, Mr Hammond said “I don’t expect it to happen” and suggested Mr Johnson could not do “grown-up politics”. He went on to attack the flamboyant Brexiteer for having “no grasp of detail” on complex subjects like Brexit, suggesting his greatest achievement to date had been introducing the “Boris Bike” cycle scheme while London mayor.

The attack came at the end of the first day of the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham in which its fault lines over Brexit, already exposed, started to crack open with just weeks to go to settle a withdrawal deal with Brussels. Mr Johnson had used a Sunday Times interview to describe Mrs May’s Brexit policy as “deranged” and “preposterous”. In remarks that will fuel speculation about his leadership ambitions, the former foreign secretary suggested that he could negotiate Brexit better than Mrs May, saying: “Unlike the Prime Minister, I fought for this.” In the same paper, Mrs May sought to put herself on the front foot by announcing a new levy on foreigners buying homes in the UK and plans for a national festival in 2022. Asked about his suggestion that her Chequers plan for the future relationship between the UK and the EU was “deranged”, Mrs May insisted she was acting in “the national interest”. She told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I believe that the plan that we have put forward is a plan that is in the national interest. “This is a plan which ensures we deliver on the vote of the British people.”

Boris Johnson, who has courted media attention in recent days, faced a barrage of opposition on the first day of the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson called for “a period of silence” from Mr Johnson, pointing out that he had given his endorsement when in Government to Brexit policies he was now criticising. And former Brexit secretary David Davis, who quit Mrs May’s Cabinet along with Mr Johnson in protest at the Chequers plan, was dismissive of his fellow Leaver’s proposals on housing and a bridge to Ireland. “I think one of the blights of British politics is politicians having fantastic ideas that cost a fortune and don’t do much good,” Mr Davis told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday. “Boris is a great mate of mine, we have a very knockabout friendship, but quite a lot of his ideas, I think, are good headlines but not necessarily good policies.”

