Theresa May and senior Tories hit back at Boris Johnson over his claims Brexit plans ‘deranged’

Theresa May and other senior Conservatives have hit back at Boris Johnson after he claimed the Prime Minister’s Brexit policy was “deranged” and “preposterous”. Mr Johnson’s incendiary comments came as the Conservative Party’s annual conference began in Birmingham, with Mrs May seeking to put herself on the front foot by announcing a new levy on foreigners buying homes in the UK and plans for a national festival in 2022. In remarks that will fuel speculation about his leadership ambitions, the former foreign secretary used a Sunday Times interview to criticise Mrs May's approach to Brexit and float a series of policy ideas, including halting the HS2 rail link and building a bridge to Ireland. Asked about his suggestion that her Chequers plan for the future relationship between the UK and the EU was “deranged”, Mrs May insisted she was acting in “the national interest”. She told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I believe that the plan that we have put forward is a plan that is in the national interest. “This is a plan which ensures we deliver on the vote of the British people.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Mr Johnson sought to draw a contrast between his own approach to Brexit and that of the Prime Minister, who campaigned to Remain in the 2016 referendum. “Unlike the Prime Minister, I fought for this, I believe in it, I think it’s the right thing for our country and I think that what is happening now is, alas, not what people were promised in 2016,” he said. But Mrs May insisted: “I do believe in Brexit. Crucially, I believe in delivering Brexit in a way that respects the vote and delivers on the vote of the British people while also protecting our union, protecting jobs and ensuring we make a success of Brexit for the future.” Mrs May said that the blueprint agreed at her country residence in July was not dead, despite being branded unworkable by EU leaders in Salzburg and receiving a frosty reception from many Tory MPs and activists.

She said the onus was on the EU to come forward with detailed explanations of its concerns, along with counter-proposals for discussion. “Chequers at the moment is the only plan on the table that delivers on the Brexit vote and also delivers for the people of Northern Ireland,” the Prime Minister told Marr. “Where they have problems, let’s actually hear them and it’s only then that you can actually identify what the issue really is, where there are issues that lie behind this. “My mood is to listen to what the EU have to say about their concerns and to sit down and talk them through with them.” Mr Johnson branded Mrs May’s call for a facilitated customs arrangement, under which the UK would collect levies on behalf of the EU, “entirely preposterous”.

And his interview took a swipe at Mrs May’s broader approach to policy since she took power in 2016 with a promise to tackle “burning injustices” in society. “I think we need to make the case for markets,” said the former mayor of London. “I don’t think we should caper insincerely on socialist territory. You can’t beat (Jeremy) Corbyn by becoming Corbyn.” Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said Mrs May was doing "a great job in difficult circumstances". Asked by ITV News if it was right for Mr Johnson to be creating a "beauty contest" at the party conference, Mr Hancock said it was "more Beauty and the Beast". "I think everybody should get behind the prime minister and pull together," he said.