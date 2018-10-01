- ITV Report
Archbishop of York John Sentamu announces retirement date
The Archbishop of York has announced he will be retiring from his post – the second most important in the Church of England.
Dr John Sentamu was enthroned as archbishop in 2005.
On Monday, he announced he will retire on June 7, 2020 – three days before his 71st birthday.
Dr Sentamu, who fled his native Uganda in the 1970s before studying at Cambridge University, was once tipped for the top role of Archbishop of Canterbury but commentators agreed his time had passed after Justin Welby was given the top job in 2013.
As he announced his retirement, he said he would continue to work in the “facilitation of conversations” as Yorkshire tried to find a devolution arrangement acceptable to towns and cities in the region as well as the Government.