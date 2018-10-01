Before and after images show devastation wrought by Indonesia's deadly earthquake and tsunami

Landmarks in Palu were destroyed in the earthquakes and tsunami. Credit: AP/Google Street View

Images taken before and after the deadly earthquake and tsunami which struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, killing at least 844, show the extent of the damage caused. Shocking images show iconic landmarks in the city of Palu which once graced the city's skyline now reduced to rubble.

The Baiturrahman Mosque

Only the newly constructed minaret of the Baiturrahman Mosque remains after the roof of the newly renovated Mosque collapsed in on its prayer room. The Mosque lies only around 150m from the sea, putting it in the direct line of the tsunami.

The Mosque had recently been renovated before it was destroyed by the tsunami. Credit: Google Street View

Only the minaret of the Mosque remains standing. Credit: AP

Roa Roa Hotel

Palu's Roa Roa Hotel was flattened by the magnitude 7.5 earthquakes and the many other shocks before and after. The three-star hotel was popular with Indonesian travellers and business people.

The Roa Roa Hotel was popular with Indonesian travellers. Credit: Google Street View

Searches are carried out for people trapped in the hotel's rubble. Credit: AP

Palu River Bridge

The bridge over the Palu River - which bisects the city - was severed in the earthquake.

The bridge joined the two sides of the city which are bisected by the Palu River. Credit: Google Street View

The Palu River Bridge was severed in the earthquake.

Palu's Apung Mosque

Palu's Apung Mosque, a beauty-spot in the city, was only accessible by a bridge from the shore. The earthquake and tsunami destroyed the walkway, leaving the intact Mosque flooded and inaccessible.

Palu's Apung Mosque was a beauty spot in the city. Credit: Google Street View