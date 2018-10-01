Carillion collapse has knock-on effect for construction industry, study finds

The number of construction firms going insolvent increased by a fifth following the collapse of Carillion earlier this year, a new study shows. A total of 780 companies in the industry fell into insolvency in the first quarter of 2018, a 20% rise on the same period a year ago, said accountants Moore Stephens.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There were 2,764 insolvencies among building firms in the 2017/18 financial year, up by 6% on the previous 12 months, said the report. Carillion was involved in large-scale projects across the UK and internationally, including military bases, hospitals and road and rail projects, and, following its liquidation, thousands of sub-contractors lost significant amounts of work and were left with a substantial bad debt, said Moore Stephens.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.