English National Opera ‘bans water’ after patrons smuggle in vodka

The English National Opera (ENO) is reported to be preventing people from taking food and drink into performances – after audience members attempted to smuggle in spirits disguised as water.

Stuart Murphy, who became chief executive of the ENO in April, said people had “decanted vodka into water bottles” but accepted the move was “a bit annoying”.

Audience members heading to a performance of Richard Strauss’s Salome were made to empty their water bottles across the steps of the Coliseum, in St Martin’s Lane, according to punter Calum Kennedy.