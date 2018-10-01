Girl who died after eating Pret baguette ‘would back parents’ bid to change law’

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died in July last year. Credit: Family Handout/Press Association

The father of a teenager who died after suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger sandwich has said she would be supporting her parents in their campaign to change the law. The family are calling for a law change after Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, from Fulham, collapsed on a British Airways flight from London to Nice in July 2016. She had been on her way to a four-day break in France with her father and best friend when she bought an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette as they passed through Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5.

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse with their son Alex outside West London Coroner’s Court Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Speaking on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, 53, said: “At Natasha’s funeral, in front of 500 people, I promised that we would get justice for her death, justice for the future that no-one else should suffer such a needless and pointless death. “And that’s what we’re trying to do today as a family. We’re really trying to save other people, other families in the United Kingdom from, I think, any such thing happening to them.” He added: “We are campaigning now, taking our voice if you like to raise awareness about this issue, which is actually an extraordinarily poignant one for families, and there are many in the United Kingdom that have allergic children, and we feel that what we’re saying will resonate deeply with them.” Asked what he thinks Natasha would make of their campaign, he said: “Well Natasha was a very energetic girl, full of energy and always championed the underdog… She’s renowned for that.

Pret A Manger chief executive Clive Schlee speaks to the press outside West London Coroner’s Court on Friday Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA