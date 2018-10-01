Chancellor Philip Hammond predicts Brexit 'deal dividend' in Tory conference speech

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has predicted a boost to economic growth once the Prime Minister agrees a Brexit deal with the EU. Giving his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Philip Hammond said he thinks there will be a "deal dividend", as he said the challenge for Government is to ensure capitalism continues to deliver for people. But he also told tech giants they need to contribute to fairly to funding public services, and warned the "time for talking is coming to an end".

He told delegates: "I'm going to stick my neck out here today and make a prediction to you - that when the Prime Minister gets a deal agreed there will be a boost to our economic growth. "A deal dividend, which we will share in line with our balanced approach between keeping taxes low, supporting public services, reducing the deficit, and investing in Britain's future."

Earlier he launched a scathing attack on Boris Johnson, saying he does not expect the former foreign secretary to become prime minister, and suggesting that he could not do “grown-up politics”. He also backed the Chequers plan for Brexit once again, telling ITV News there is no alternative on the table.

"This year we will at last see our national debt starting its first sustained fall in a generation," he told the conference audience. Hammond listed Conservative achievements in government, including eight years of economic growth, unemployment rates at a 43 year low, extra funding for the NHS and tax cuts for 31 million people. "We must now apply this same approach to renew the mandate for the market economy in the 21st century."