Rescuers are working to save hundreds of victims "buried in mud" following Indonesia's deadly earthquake and tsunami that has claimed the lives of more than 800 people. Villagers in a region close to the city of Palu where the tsunami hit, are reportedly still pulling out loved ones, both dead and alive, from the mud. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has given permission for the country to accept international help. The natural disaster has killed 844 people and displaced nearly 50,000 people, according to Indonesia's disaster agency.

Generators, heavy equipment and tents are among the items needed to help in the aftermath. Credit: AP

Amid the devastation however, acts of heroism are emerging as locals report the bravery of fellow Indonesians who have saved lives. A 21-year-old air traffic controlled has been hailed a hero after losing his own life to ensure a passenger plane escaped the 7.5 magnitude quake that rocked the nation on Friday. The pilot who was communicating with controller, Anthonius Gunawan Agung, said he jumped from the crumbling tower, which eventually killed him. Paying tribute to the brave controller on Instagram, the pilot wrote: "Thank you for keeping me and guarding me till I’m safely airborne".

Aid agencies respond to the extent of disaster

Survivors unable to leave the affected area are also struggling with a lack of food and water. According to local television reports around 3,000 residents had flocked to the Palu airport trying to get out. With the airport only resuming some commercial flights, footage showed some people screaming in anger because they were not able to board departing military aircraft. One woman shouted: "We have not eaten for three days! "We just want to be safe!" Troops boarded a naval ship on Monday morning and headed to the hard-hit cities of Palu and Donggala. They'll join some 1,300 personnel already at site, including military and police. They are bringing food, water and other supplies to the affected area. President Widodo said the European Union and 10 countries have offered assistance, including the United States, Australia and China. But aid agencies have said "the biggest problem" they face is getting access to hard hit areas. Save The Children's Tom Howells said a "lot of agencies like ourselves" are "struggling to get to areas that are most affected".

Military assists with mass burials and the digging of trenches

Mass graves have been dug as the death toll rises and military personnel are helping with the digging of trenches and burials. Local army commander, Tiopan Aritonang, said he is expecting 545 bodies for the grave from one hospital alone. All of the victims, coming from local hospitals, have been photographed to help families locate where their relatives were buried. Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency is pushing for burials to be done "as soon as possible for health and religious reasons". Indonesia is majority Muslim, and religious custom calls for burials soon after death, typically within one day. Willem Rampangilei, chief of Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said the trench dug in Palu was 10 metres by 100 metres (33 feet by 330 feet) and can be enlarged if needed.

Rescuers dig mass grave as hope for survivors dim. Credit: AP

The earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday. Most of the dead were from the city of Palu, but much is still unknown about other coastal towns that have yet to be properly assessed due to impassable roads, downed power lines and phone outages.

Palu, which has more than 380,000 people, was strewn with debris from the earthquake and tsunami. Credit: AP