Javid announces crackdown on middle-class drug users

Middle-class drug users will be targeted in a purge on the causes of violent crime, Sajid Javid has announced. The Home Secretary said sudden bursts of violence can be linked to shifts in the drugs market. A review will be carried out into who is buying illicit substances as well as who is selling them. It will look at all types of user, including professionals, and all illegal drugs, Mr Javid said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The results will be used to help police and organisations like the National Crime Agency crack down on buyers and sellers. Labour said the move would not make up for cuts made to public services under the Tories. Ahead of his speech to the Conservative conference, Mr Javid said: “I am committed to ending the scourge of violent crime and will combat this issue using all the tools at the Government’s disposal. “We will not only deal with crime when it happens but will go further and strengthen our ability to target and prevent the root causes of criminal behaviour from finding the evidence, ensuring our services are working together and providing the right resources to the right places.” Mr Javid is also launching a consultation on plans to ensure public sector workers in health, education, social services, local government and housing services make tackling the root causes of serious violence a top priority. They could be asked to report early warning signs of someone at risk of falling into a life of violent crime, such as truancy, aggression, anti-social behaviour, substance misuse and criminality at home. A £200 million youth endowment fund is being set up that will focus on violent crime hotspots.

Diane Abbott Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA