Meghan Markle's sister apologises for online behaviour in bid to reunite family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Credit: AP

The Duchess of Sussex's half sister Samantha Markle has apologised to Meghan live on television, saying: "I wish things could be different". Appearing on Jeremy Vine on 5, Ms Markle said: "I'm hoping that we can have a happy ending". Ms Markle, who was not invited to the royal wedding and has not spoken to Meghan in years, said she is the UK to make peace with her famous half-sister.

In a direct message to Meghan, she said: "Everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding. "I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve and the hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed. "It doesn't mean we love you any less. I just think families can be this way when there's confusion and when people are hurt, so moving forward, I apologise, and I wish things could be different."

Prince Harry has a closer relationship with his mother-in-law Doria Ragland as they attended the reception for Meghan Markle's cookbook 'Together' last month. Credit: AP

Meghan's father Thomas Markle pulled out of walking his daughter down he aisle due to ill health and after being caught staging photos with the paparazzi for cash. Ms Markle claimed on the programme she speaks to their father three times a day but has not seen the Duchess in years.

Samantha Markle called Prince Harry Credit: AP