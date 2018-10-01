- ITV Report
Passengers stranded after Primera Air collapses
Hundreds of airline passengers have been left stranded in Europe and the United States after budget airline Primera collapsed.
Would-be passengers were warned not to turn up for flights, while others had already checked in when their journey was cancelled on Monday.
Primera Air ceased operations ahead of filing for bankruptcy.
Stansted Airport said travellers due to fly with the airline should not travel to the airport, from which Primera operated flights to Spain and the US.
"We understand this is a difficult time for customers whose travel plans have been disrupted and we are providing information and assistance to those who have already travelled to the airport for flights that had been due to depart today," Stansted said in a statement.
Birmingham Airport referred customers to the Civil Aviation Authority advice, which urged those expecting return flights to the UK with the operator to make fresh arrangements home.
The Danish airline said it was a “sad day” for staff and passengers but it had “no other choice than filing for bankruptcy”.
Primera is not covered by the UK Civil Aviation Authority's ATOL Protection scheme, which covers passengers booked on package holidays.
ADVICE FROM THE CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
- Passengers wishing to obtain a refund for unused tickets will need to contact the company directly. Passengers who booked directly with the company via either a credit, charge or debit card may be able to make a claim against their card provider. Passengers may also be able to make a claim against their travel insurer.
- Passengers who have travelled will need to make their own arrangements to return home. They should contact their travel insurer or travel agent for assistance.
- Airlines are not included within the ATOL Scheme, so if you booked direct with an airline that has ceased trading you will not be covered. If you paid directly to the airline by credit card you might be protected by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974. You should check with your card issuer for further advice. You may have similar cover if you paid by Visa debit card. Check with your bank.
- If you booked your ticket through an airline ticket agent you should speak to the agent in the first instance; they may have provided travel insurance that includes Scheduled Airline Failure cover.
- If you have booked flights or a holiday that includes flights with a travel firm that holds an ATOL (Air Travel Organiser's Licence) and received confirmation that you are ATOL protected, the travel firm is responsible for your flight arrangements and must either make alternative flights for you so that your holiday can continue or provide a full refund. If you are abroad, it should make arrangements to bring you home at the end of your trip.