Passengers stranded after Primera Air collapses

Hundreds of airline passengers have been left stranded in Europe and the United States after budget airline Primera collapsed.

Would-be passengers were warned not to turn up for flights, while others had already checked in when their journey was cancelled on Monday.

Primera Air ceased operations ahead of filing for bankruptcy.

Stansted Airport said travellers due to fly with the airline should not travel to the airport, from which Primera operated flights to Spain and the US.

"We understand this is a difficult time for customers whose travel plans have been disrupted and we are providing information and assistance to those who have already travelled to the airport for flights that had been due to depart today," Stansted said in a statement.

Birmingham Airport referred customers to the Civil Aviation Authority advice, which urged those expecting return flights to the UK with the operator to make fresh arrangements home.

The Danish airline said it was a “sad day” for staff and passengers but it had “no other choice than filing for bankruptcy”.

Primera is not covered by the UK Civil Aviation Authority's ATOL Protection scheme, which covers passengers booked on package holidays.