Rainbow presenter Geoffrey Hayes dies aged 76

Geoffrey Hayes passed away in hospital with his son and wife by his side. Credit: PA

Geoffrey Hayes, who hosted long-running children's programme Rainbow, has died at the age of 76. "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Geoffrey passed away from pneumonia in hospital with his wife, Sarah, and son, Tom, by his side," the actor and TV presenter's manager, Phil Dale, confirmed. Hayes appeared alongside cuddly puppets Zippy, George and Bungle in more than 1,000 episodes of Rainbow from 1974 until 1992, having taken over from original host David Cook.

In a statement to the Press Association, Mr Dale said: "Geoffrey Hayes was an English television presenter and actor, best known as the host of Thames Television's top-rated children's show Rainbow, and for his portrayal of Detective Constable Scatliff in the successful TV series Z Cars for the BBC." Mr Dale added: "The family would like to express their thanks to the many fans over the years as it always gave Geoffrey so much pleasure to know that he and his Rainbow team had given so much fun to TV and theatre audiences over the years."

Geoffrey Hayes and his TV companions hold a place in many childhood memories. Credit: PA

Hayes played the long-suffering adult character, guardian and upholder of the peace in the hallucinogenic Rainbow house on the show, which aired several nights a week to children across the UK. Speaking in 2002, Hayes said the secret to the programme's enduring popularity was that it was full of "magic, innocence and imagination".