UK Weather Forecast: Bright and chilly start. Rain arriving later in north.

Today:A dry, bright and chilly start for most places. Cloud will gradually build through the day, although there will still be some bright spells in the south. Rain will spread across Scotland, Northern Ireland and eventually northern England this afternoon.

Tonight:Turning windy this evening and overnight, particularly in northern Scotland. Outbreaks of rain spreading further south. Clear spells and blustery showers moving into Scotland at the end of the night.

Tuesday:Turning largely dry and bright across the north, apart from blustery showers in northern Scotland. Staying cloudy in the south with patchy drizzle. Windy, with gales in northern Scotland.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Changeable and sometimes windy in the north with rain at times. Often dry in the south with bright spells. Warm in south, turning cooler in the north by Friday.