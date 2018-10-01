White House gives FBI freer rein in Kavanaugh probe

The White House has given the FBI clearance to interview anyone it wants to by Friday in its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The new guidance was issued to the FBI over the weekend in response to Democratic and news media claims that the scope of the probe was too narrow. It comes as the FBI presses ahead with its investigation, questioning in recent days at least three people about accusations of misconduct against Mr Kavanaugh dating to when he was in high school and college.

Christine Blasey Ford Credit: Win McNamee/AP

Among the witnesses interviewed were men who California college professor Christine Blasey Ford says were present at a party of teenagers in the early 1980s at which she says was sexually assaulted by Mr Kavanaugh. Donald Trump, addressing concerns about the probe’s remit at a news conference, said he wants the FBI to carry out a “comprehensive” investigation and “it wouldn’t bother me at all” if agents pursued accusations made by three women who have come forward. But the president also said Senate Republicans are determining the parameters of the investigation and “ultimately, they’re making the judgment”. “My White House will do whatever the senators want,” Mr Trump said. “The one thing I want is speed.”

