Ads for virtual GP at Hand service banned

Adverts for the virtual surgery GP at Hand have been banned for failing to make it clear that users must leave their current doctor and need to wait up to a week or more after registering before they can access the service. Posters on the London Underground, a Facebook post, a website and an app for GP at Hand advertised claims such as “See an NHS GP in minutes for free 24/7″, “Sign up in 3 minutes” and “A simple, secure and convenient way to access NHS healthcare”. The ads attracted eight complaints that they did not make it clear that users must leave their current GP or that the service was only available to those who lived or worked in the catchment area of specific surgeries.

GP at Hand ad Credit: ASA/PA

The complainants, including a GP, said the “See an NHS GP in minutes” claim was also misleading because they understood it took up to three weeks to register before users could access the service. Babylon Healthcare Services, trading as GP at Hand, said the website flagged to visitors several times that users would have to leave their current doctor to sign up to the service, which was available to patients living within 40 minutes travel time of five surgeries across London. It said the “See an NHS GP in minutes” claim was a description of the service, and believed consumers would understand that the registering process took time. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said consumers were likely to regard GP at Hand as a supplement to the service they received from their current doctor, but the ads were not clear that users must change their GP to register. It said none of the ads included information that only those who lived or worked within the catchment area of the five surgeries could sign up. And it said consumers would understand they would be able to quickly sign up and use GP at Hand when in reality they could have to wait several days or even a week or more to register before they could use it for the first time. The ASA ruled that the ads must not appear again in their current form, adding: “We told GP at Hand to ensure that future ads made clear that consumers would be replacing their current GP service with GP at Hand, that the service was only available to those that lived or worked within the catchment area of specific GP surgeries and that consumers would need to wait until they were registered with a GP at Hand surgery before being able to use the service.”

