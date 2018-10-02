Badger found hanging from football goals near school

A badger was found hung by its neck from a football goal crossbar near a school in a "sickening" act.

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the incident at a sports field opposite Becket Keys School in Brentwood, Essex.

The incident was reported to the school by a distressed member of the public on Friday.

A caretaker from the school took the lifeless badger down to prevent it being seen by children and called the RSPCA.