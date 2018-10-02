BBC's Flog It! axed after 17 years in bid to 'modernise' channel

Daytime TV favourite Flog It! has been axed. Credit: PA

Daytime TV stalwart Flog It! has been axed after 17 years as part of a shake-up to BBC One's daytime schedule. The series, hosted by Paul Martin, has been a regular on the channel since 2002 with more than 1,000 episodes, but it will be removed to make room for six new commissions to "modernise" the daytime schedule, the broadcaster said. A BBC spokeswoman said: "We'd like to thank BBC Studios and host Paul Martin, who we will be working with on other programmes."

The Antiques Roadshow-style programme sees members of the public having their antique items appraised by experts. Credit: BBC Studios

Episodes that have already been recorded will air in 2019 before Flog It! makes its final departure. The Antiques Roadshow-style programme sees members of the public having their antique items appraised by experts before being given the option to sell them at auction. The six new commissions previously confirmed to be airing on BBC One later this year include a programme about Britain's housing crisis, and a business-based series focused on new inventions. Britain's Housing Scandal will shine a light on the 200,000 domestic properties that are said to remain empty despite an estimated 140 families becoming homeless every day, according to housing charity Shelter.

Matt Allwright will expose the nation-wide housing crisis in a new show. Credit: PA

Watchdog and Fake Britain host Matt Allwright will expose the nation-wide crisis across the five-part series, while trying to pair empty houses with people in need. The Customer Is Always Right will see each episode focus on three entrepreneurs, all in their first year of starting, who are trying to launch their inventions, ranging from pet accessories to home and garden tools. They will test their products on potential customers, and learn the sometimes harsh truth about their creations.

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles will explore the world of art. Credit: PA