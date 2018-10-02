Cows cause traffic chaos after spilling onto a highway near Atlanta

A herd of cows caused traffic chaos after a livestock truck overturned on a highway north of Atlanta in the US on Monday.

The tractor-trailer carried around 90 cows before spilling onto an intersection killing several cows and injuring the driver.

Around half of the cattle were seen roaming in the Cobb County and Sandy Springs area before police officers tried to round them up.

Four other other wrecks were caused by the wandering cattle but no one was injured in them although some cows had to be tranquilized by officers before they could reopen roads later that morning.

Investigators have said they do not believe speed was a factor in the crash but this is the third such accident in the area this year with the last one in June.