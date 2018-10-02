Donald Trump accuses female reporter of 'not thinking' ahead of her question on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

US President Donald Trump has accused a female reporter of "not thinking" during a press conference at the White House Rose Garden.

His comments came as he called on ABC News' White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega who paused before asking her question.

Her lag in response time prompted the President to tell the press conference "she's shocked that I picked her".

Ms Vega responded: "I'm not thank you Mr President".

And Mr Trump replied: "That's OK, I know you're not thinking, you never do".