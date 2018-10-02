Princess Eugenie’s wedding to be broadcast live on ITV

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Credit: PA

Princess Eugenie’s wedding ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The Queen’s granddaughter, who is ninth in line to the throne, is marrying Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Friday October 12. The royal celebrations will be the focus of an extended This Morning special called This Morning At The Royal Wedding. Broadcasters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, who usually present This Morning on Fridays, will host the show, which will start earlier at 9.25am and run until 12.30pm, live from Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and her fiance Jack Brooksbank at a friend’s wedding. Credit: PA

ITV said in a statement: "This Morning At The Royal Wedding will capture the atmosphere and arrivals at St George’s Chapel, with Eamonn and Ruth joined by guests, commentators and experts for this specially extended programme". The ceremony inside the chapel will also be broadcast in full, just like the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. ITV will also broadcast a 30-minute highlights programme, The Royal Wedding: A Family Celebration, at 8pm the same evening.

The scene inside St George’s Chapel at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Credit: PA