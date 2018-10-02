Father sentenced for murder of eight-year-old daughter

A father is due to be sentenced for murdering his eight-year-old daughter moments after dragging her away from her mother into his home. William Billingham, 55, stabbed Mylee Billingham once in the chest with severe force before causing himself stomach wounds as police arrived at his bungalow in Brownhills, near Walsall, in January. Prosecutors alleged that Billingham acted out of a desire for “revenge” against his ex-partner, Tracey Taundry, after she began a same-sex relationship.

Mylee Billingham was stabbed to death Credit: West Midlands Police

Jurors deliberated for around 80 minutes on Monday before unanimously convicting Billingham of murder and a separate charge of making a threat to kill 34-year-old Miss Taundry. A nine-day trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told Mylee was pulled by her coat into her father’s bungalow in Valley View, Brownhills, shortly after he held a knife at the neck of her mother. The unemployed factory worker opted not to give evidence, claiming he had no memory of stabbing Mylee through the chest, and was guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter due to depression. But prosecutors argued that father-of-six Billingham “turned his anger” on Mylee to spite Miss Taundry.

CCTV image showing William Billingham and his daughter Mylee Credit: West Midlands Police