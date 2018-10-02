- ITV Report
-
How you can help the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami victims
Victims of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami are still reeling from the disaster that has claimed more than 1,200 lives.
Frustration among survivors, still burying their dead, is growing as food supplies and water dwindle.
In a rare move Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has given permission for the country to accept international help.
In response, charities in the UK are running appeals to help with the humanitarian effort on-the-ground.
Here's how you can help:
- Action aid
International charity Action Aid's appeal can be accessed here.
The charity is working with one of its member organisation in Indonesia, Yappika, to deliver aid.
- Action against hunger
Action Against Hunger's appeal page is here.
The organisation is working to provide water and sanitation to victims.
- British Red Cross
British Red Cross' appeal is raising money to help deliver food, water, shelter and medical treatment to survivors of the deadly quake.
- Care International
The charity's appeal can be found here.
Staff are hoping to deliver a planned response to Donggala area – the most difficult to reach area.
- Islamic Relief
Islamic Relief are taking donations here.
The organisation is aiming to raise a million US dollars in total with £100,000 from the UK.
- World Vision
Donations to World Vision's appeal can be made here.
The organisation is aiming to help support children, alongside improving sanitary conditions for victims.
- Oxfam
The organisation's donation page can be found here.
"Oxfam is provisionally planning a response to reach 100,000 people in Palu city and Donggala district," the charity's humanitarian manager in Indonesia said.
Initial efforts will focus on ready-to-eat meals, water purification kits and emergency shelters.
- Save the Children
Save the Children's emergency response page is here.
Staff on the ground are aiming to help families who have been left homeless by the earthquake and tsunami.
This will include providing tents, tarpaulins and blankets to victims.
- Plan International
The charity's donation page can be found here.
Their teams on the ground will focus more specifically on the needs of women and girls affected by the earthquake and tsunami.