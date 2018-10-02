How you can help the Indonesia earthquake and tsunami victims

Victims of Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami are still reeling from the disaster that has claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Frustration among survivors, still burying their dead, is growing as food supplies and water dwindle.

In a rare move Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has given permission for the country to accept international help.

In response, charities in the UK are running appeals to help with the humanitarian effort on-the-ground.

Here's how you can help: