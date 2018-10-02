Jeremy Hunt tells ITV News that European Union is 'hardly negotiating' on Brexit sticking points

Jeremy Hunt has accused the European Union of refusing to negotiate with Britain over the key sticking points in Brexit talks.

In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV News at Ten at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, the foreign secretary claimed the bloc had failed to offer viable alternatives to Theresa May's "serious proposals" on thorny issues like the Irish border.

Mr Hunt admitted that talks had reached an impasse, and said the time had come for the EU to sit down and have "proper negotiations".

His comments came after he was questioned about Boris Johnson's speech at the Conservative Party Conference, where the former Mayor of London called for the Prime Minister to "chuck" her Chequers proposals.

Mr Hunt said: "First of all, this isn't a time to have a huge argument about which shade of Brexit we end up with.

"That's an important debate to have.

"But right now the European Union aren't actually really negotiating with us about any shade of Brexit, and what we need is to start a proper negotiation.

"Theresa May has put some very serious proposals on the table, thought through, they deal with the issues of the Northern Irish border, they give us frictionless trade and what we need is to have a proper sit down."