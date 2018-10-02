Kim Kardashian named most dangerous celebrity to search for online

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online in 2018 by cybersecurity firm McAfee. Kardashian replaces singer Craig David at the top of the annual list, which measures how many search results featuring a celebrity’s name contain links to potentially malicious websites.

Kim Kardashian topped the list Credit: Francis Specker/PA

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was second on the list, ahead of Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, with Adele and Love Island host Caroline Flack completing the top five. McAfee said cybercriminals are known to use the allure of celebrities to try to trick internet users into clicking on links which lead to malicious sites used to install malware or steal personal information and passwords. Actress Rose Byrne was in sixth place, ahead of 2017 Love Island winner Kem Cetinay – the only man to make the top ten. Britney Spears, actress Emma Roberts and reality star Ferne McCann completed the list.

Love Island 2017 winner Kem was the only man to make the top ten Credit: Ian West/PA