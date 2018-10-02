Microsoft reveals new Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft has unveiled new versions of its Surface Pro tablet and Surface Laptop as the tech firm looks to take on Apple’s Mac line of computers. The new Surface Pro 6 is the latest version of the tablet-laptop hybrid device, which combines a tablet computer with a keyboard and case. Having stepped away from smartphones in recent years, the Surface line-up of laptops and tablets have become Microsoft’s flagship hardware products.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The new Pro was announced alongside the new Surface Laptop 2 – the firm’s second generation laptop, as well as a new Surface Studio desktop PC and the first-ever Surface Headphones. The technology giant’s chief product officer Panos Panay said the Surface Pro 6 was the “most powerful” version of the device the company has ever made and claimed it was faster than Apple’s MacBook Air laptop. It comes with a 13.5-inch screen and Intel’s latest 8th generation Quad Core processor. Mr Panay also said the new Pro 6 was also 67% faster than the previous generation Surface Pro device. “We’ve redesigned Surface Pro 6 to pack in power but keep the portability, versatility and all-day battery we know our fans love,” he said. The Surface Laptop 2 will be 85% faster than its predecessor and Mr Panay claims it will offer up to 14.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, a figure the Microsoft executive claimed was more than any Apple laptop.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.