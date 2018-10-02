- ITV Report
-
Motor Neurone Disease: Signs, symptoms and advice for the condition
Motor Neurone Disease (MND) relates to a group of diseases that affect the nerves in the brain and spinal cord that control your muscles.
According to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, messages that come from these nerves slowly stop reaching the muscles, which can cause them to weaken, stiffen and eventually waste.
It can leave people locked in a failing body, unable to move, talk and eventually breathe.
- MND can affect your ability to walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe
- Some people also experience changes to their behaviour and thoughts
- MND is a life-shortening condition and there is currently no cure
- There is a 1 in 300 risk of getting MND in a lifetime
- It is more prevalent in people over the age of 50
- MND affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time
What are the symptoms of Motor Neurone Disease?
- Muscle weakness
- Muscle cramps/spasms
- Stiff joints
- Pain or discomfort
- Speech and communication difficulties
- Saliva problems and difficulty swallowing
- Breathing issues
- Changes to thought patterns and behaviour
- Emotional lability and changes in mood
Some may experience changes to taste, skin sensitivity or difficulties with regulating body temperature.
Where can you find out more?
- NHS
- For more information, visit the Motor Neurone Disease Association’s website