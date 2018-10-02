Olivia Buckland Instagram post banned by advertising watchdog

A viewer complained that the post was not obviously identifiable as an ad.

The video post in May showed Buckland discussing and applying eye shadow from the W7 cosmetics brand, with text stating: “It’s £9.95 from www.w7cosmetics.co.uk as of right now – can’t wait to see what looks you guys create #BucksBeauty #W7.”

An Instagram post about eye shadow by former Love Island star Olivia Buckland has been banned after she failed to mark it as an advertisement.

Warpaint Cosmetics, trading as W7, and Buckland provided a joint response confirming that Buckland was a brand ambassador for W7.

Warpaint said Buckland was not paid specifically to post on social media about their products and the brand did not specify or instruct her in regards to her social media content. The post in question was a separate “blog style post” to any agreement that Buckland had with the brand, it added.

Warpaint said Buckland’s professional relationship with W7 was sufficiently obvious and the Instagram post in question was not specifically an ad, but it was willing to make changes to the hashtags on any similar posts in future.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it understood that there was a financial agreement in place between W7 and Buckland for her role as brand ambassador.

It said: “Whilst the written contractual agreement did not make specific stipulations about the content published by Ms Buckland on her social media profiles, the contract required Ms Buckland to promote the brand and the products in a positive light at all times.

“Because that would in effect restrict aspects of Ms Buckland’s control of her social media content, we considered that W7 had sufficient control over the content for the Instagram post in question to be considered a marketing communication.”

It noted that the ‘bio’ field on Buckland’s Instagram profile stated that she was an ambassador for W7 and that she published two posts announcing her role with the brand.

But it said Instagram users who might not be followers of Buckland could view the posts in question without having seen her profile and the statement about her brand ambassadorship.