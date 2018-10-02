- ITV Report
Paralysed rugby star Matt Hampson sets up rehabilitation centre to help others to cope with their injuries
An inspirational former rugby player who lets nothing hold him back.
Matt Hampson broke his neck training for England, and was left paralysed
But he was determined to help others, like him, to make the best of life.
Now a new sports rehabilitation centre has been set up by the rugby star to help patients to cope with their injuries and supporting their families too.
"It inspires me everyday to see these people around me and being so brave.
"Without trying to sound patronising but they're just cracking on with life and making the best of it, which really does help me and give me the impetus to move on with my life as well," he told ITV News.
Richard was left paralysed from the chest down after an accident on his motocross bike in May, when he was catapulted into the air.
"I always see Richard get up after fall and this time I never did," said wife Lisa Widdison.
Mrs Widdison said the state of the art centre has been a been a huge leap forward in her husband's treatment.
She added: "We're very fortunate that we've got a great family, got a great support network but without that and without this place [the centre], I really don't know where Richard would be."