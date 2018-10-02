Paralysed rugby star Matt Hampson sets up rehabilitation centre to help others to cope with their injuries

An inspirational former rugby player who lets nothing hold him back.

Matt Hampson broke his neck training for England, and was left paralysed

But he was determined to help others, like him, to make the best of life.

Now a new sports rehabilitation centre has been set up by the rugby star to help patients to cope with their injuries and supporting their families too.

"It inspires me everyday to see these people around me and being so brave.

"Without trying to sound patronising but they're just cracking on with life and making the best of it, which really does help me and give me the impetus to move on with my life as well," he told ITV News.