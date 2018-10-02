Police officer describes attempt to rugby tackle Westminster attacker Khalid Masood

A police officer attempted rugby tackling Westminster attacker Khalid Masood as he fatally stabbed Pc Keith Palmer, an inquest has heard.

Pc Nick Carlisle described the moment he came face to face with Masood as the attack took place on March 22 last year.

He told the inquest he had no doubt Masood "was coming to kill police" during his knife and car rampage in and around the Palace of Westminster.

Pc Carlisle was among the uniformed unarmed officers posted at the palace gates, and was just metres away when he heard a "loud bang".

Asked if he had any doubt what the attacker wanted to do, Pc Carlisle said: "None whatsoever.

"He looked me directly in the eye. He was coming through a crowd of people. He was not interested in members of the public.

"He was coming to kill police officers."